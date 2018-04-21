Rob Horne: Northampton Saints and Australia centre forced to retire

Rob Horne made 21 appearances for Northampton Saints, scoring eight tries

Northampton Saints and Australia centre Rob Horne has been forced to retire after suffering life-changing nerve damage to his right arm during their Premiership match at Leicester Tigers on 14 April.

The 28-year-old was knocked unconscious 13 seconds into Saints' 27-21 victory.

Formerly of Super Rugby side Waratahs, Horne joined Saints in 2017 and had been captaining them for the first time at Welford Road. He won 34 Test caps for the Wallabies after making his debut in 2010.

Horne, who appeared in two World Cups and played against the British and Irish Lions during their tour of 2013, last appeared for Australia in June 2017.

"After undergoing tests, leading neurological consultants from The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital (Stanmore) confirmed that Horne has suffered career-ending nerve damage to his right arm," said a Northampton statement.

Interim head coach Alan Dickens added: "This is absolutely tragic news, and has been devastating for every member of the squad and staff here.

"All our thoughts are of course with Rob and his family at this time. Rob is not only a world-class rugby player, but he's an exceptional man."