Ashley Johnson: Wasps forward suspended by RFU after failing drugs test

Johnson - seen here in his last appearance for Wasps against London Irish last month - has won three caps for his native South Africa

Wasps forward Ashley Johnson has been suspended by the Rugby Football Union after failing a drugs test.

He is accused of testing positive for a "prohibited substance" in an out-of-competition test on 7 February.

The 31-year-old last featured in Wasps' 24-16 win over London Irish on 4 March.

"Ashley is currently investigating the possible source of the substance and both he and the club are co-operating fully with the RFU in this respect," the club said in a statement.

"We are fully supportive of him in this process but are unable to comment any further at this stage due to the confidentiality of legal proceedings."

The South African joined Wasps in 2012 and agreed a contract extension with the club in November.