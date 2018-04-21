Richard Cockerill: 'I want players to choose to play for Edinburgh, not Glasgow'

Richard Cockerill has signed a two-year contract extension as Edinburgh head coach

Head coach Richard Cockerill wants Edinburgh to usurp Glasgow Warriors as Scottish rugby's dominant force.

The former England hooker signed a two-year contract extension on Friday, tying him to Murrayfield until 2021.

In his first term in charge, Edinburgh will earn a maiden Pro14 play-off, should Ulster fail to take maximum points from their final two games.

"It's important I show my commitment, my loyalty and drive to make this place better," Cockerill told BBC Scotland.

"If I have that, it will pass on to the players and they will feel they want to be here and build on it.

"I want to build a club that's full of Scottish players. I want to create an environment where, when people come and play in Scotland, they want to play for Edinburgh, not Glasgow.

"At the moment I'm pretty sure everybody's first choice, all the good young kids generally go to Glasgow first, because they're the better team."

Edinburgh and Glasgow meet for the final 1872 Cup derby on 28 April

Cockerill, a former coach and director of rugby at Leicester Tigers and Toulon, has always stressed that turning Edinburgh's fortunes around is a long-term project.

The team has never finished above eighth since the Pro12's inception in 2012, and has not placed higher than inter-city rivals and 2015 league champions Glasgow in seven years.

"We're making real progress," Cockerill said. "This project and this team is probably going to take longer than two years to mature.

"I'm happy here, my family are happy here, the rugby is very good, I'm enjoying it and I'm seeing a lot of positives of being here, so it was an opportunity we were both happy with, and hopefully for the longer term start to have some stability at the club and build it with very strong foundations.

Edinburgh transfers for 2018-19 season In Out John Barclay (Scarlets) Glenn Bryce Pietro Ceccarelli (Oyonnax) Kevin Bryce Dave Cherry (Stade Nicois) Phil Burleigh Simon Hickey (Bordeaux-Begles) Neil Cochrane Pierre Schoeman (Bulls) Cornell du Preez Matt Scott (Gloucester) Robbie Fruean Juan Pablo Socino (Newcastle Falcons) Tom Galbraith John Hardie Jason Harries Sam Hidalgo-Clyne Jordan Lay Elliot Millar-Mills Junior Rasolea Matt Shields Jason Tovey Duncan Weir

"I'm a pretty driven person and I want to be successful and I want to be in an environments that wants to be improving and getting better. Edinburgh have been playing positive rugby, we're having a good season, lots of good young Scottish-qualified players coming through, and I've re-signed those guys.

"We've got guys coming in from outside, some are foreign, some are Scottish, and they want some stability - they want to know the coach is going to be there."

'You have to practice before you go to war'

Consultant neuropathologist Dr Willie Stewart has urged rugby's governing bodies to limit, or ban entirely, contact training for professional teams during the season, in a bid to reduce the number of head impacts player suffer.

A March report found concussion was the most reported injury across elite English rugby for the sixth successive year, with one player on average per match now expected to suffer a brain injury.

It also revealed over one-third of all injuries occurred in training.

A March report found 20.9 concussions were sustained per 1,000 hours of match play in English professional rugby - roughly one per game

"If you're in the army, you don't just practice when you go to war, you have to practice before you get to war," Cockerill responded. "Rugby and boxing and any contact sport is very much like that.

"We do contact in training but it's very well-managed, we've got all the sports science with our GPS and our loads and we want to mitigate as much risk as possible with any injury, especially head injury.

"I do think getting players conditioned to do what they're going to do on match-day is very important. Clearly, we want to look after players' health - it's the priority - however there is risk in everything we do.

"Banning contact in training is probably not a great idea. Limiting it, well it's already managed pretty sensibly because of the sport science and ultimately all coaches want to get their players to the game day fresh, fit and available to play. Training injuries, we try to avoid at all costs."