European Champions Cup semi-finals: Racing 92 v Munster

Keith Earls, here scoring against Castres, is back on the wing for Munster with Andrew Conway switching to full-back

European Champions Cup Venue: Bordeaux Date: Sunday, 22 April Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Live text coverage on BBC Sport website

Former New Zealand fly-half Dan Carter only makes the bench for Racing 92, with Springbok Pat Lambie at 10 for Sunday's semi-final against Munster.

The Irish province welcome back the fit-again Keith Earls on the wing.

The 30-year-old, who has 67 Ireland caps, is one of nine changes from the side that beat the Cheetahs in the Pro14 last Friday.

Andrew Conway - the match-winner in the last round - moves to full-back with Simon Zebo on the bench.

The Racing second row sees the multi-talented Fijian Leone Nakarawa team up with former Munster lock Donnacha Ryan, 34,

Munster: Conway; Earls, Arnold, Scannell, Wootton; Keatley, Murray; Kilcoyne, Scannell, Archer, Kleyn, Holland, O'Mahony (capt), O'Donoghue, Stander

Replacements: R Marshall, J Cronin, J Ryan, Grobler, Copeland, Hart, Hanrahan, Zebo

Racing: Dupichot; Thomas, Vakatawa, Chavancy, Andreu; Lambie, Machenaud; Ben Arous, Chat, Gomes Sa, Ryan, Nakarawa, Lauret, Le Roux, Nyanga

Replacements: Szarzewski, Kakovin, Afatia, Claassen, Chouzenoux, Iribaren, Carter, Rokocoko