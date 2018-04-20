Edinburgh Rugby: Richard Cockerill signs contract extension until 2021

Richard Cockerill has overseen a dramatic improvement at Edinburgh this season

Richard Cockerill has signed a two-year contract extension with Edinburgh, committing to the club until 2021.

The Englishman arrived as head coach in the summer of 2017 on a two-year deal and has overseen a significant upturn in the team's fortunes this season.

After several disappointing campaigns, Cockerill has led Edinburgh to the brink of the Pro14 playoffs.

"I saw this as a fresh challenge and have really enjoyed getting stuck in at Edinburgh," Cockerill said.

"There is still a lot to do at the club and I wanted to stay and continue working with a great group of fellow coaches and hard-working players.

"We are building a better squad and a better culture, bit by bit, with the aim of improving results and making us more competitive and consistent.

"The support I've received from Scottish Rugby since I arrived has been first class and I'm excited about what the future will hold for Edinburgh Rugby if we continue to apply ourselves in the right way."

With Glasgow Warriors going from strength to strength, Edinburgh have been left behind in recent years, regularly finishing in the bottom half of the league and rarely looking like mounting a serious challenge.

Edinburgh are on the brink of the Pro14 playoffs and reached the European Challenge Cup quarter-finals

The introduction of former Leicester and Toulon coach Cockerill has changed all that. He has gradually transformed Edinburgh into a team that is first and foremost difficult to beat, and in recent times the side has shown a more potent attacking edge to their play.

The early months of his reign were difficult, largely due to events away from the pitch. After making the surprise decision to appoint Magnus Bradbury his captain at the start of the season, he was forced to strip the young back row of that honour after he injured himself on a night out in Edinburgh city centre.

The same week, Scotland flanker John Hardie was suspended following allegations of cocaine use. He was later handed a three-month suspension by Scottish Rugby.

The team have put these early season off-field distractions behind them, however, to put themselves in a fantastic position to reach the Pro14 playoffs.

Pro14 highlights: Edinburgh 52-14 Scarlets

Ulster must beat Glasgow and Munster with maximum points, and hope Edinburgh take nothing from their match against Warriors, to deny them a playoff place.

Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson said: "I have been delighted by the impact Richard has had since his arrival and so it was the right decision to retain his services through to 2021.

"We have worked hard to secure a world-class coaching group in Scotland and Richard has put down strong foundations which is both improving our players and underpinning the work being done off the pitch to take the club forward.

"I know Richard sees Edinburgh Rugby as a long-term project and while there has been a positive start we all expect the progress to continue in the coming seasons."