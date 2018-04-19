Jonathan Joseph: Bath's England centre set to miss South Africa tour

Jonathan Joseph needed crutches after being hurt midway through the first half at Allianz Park

Jonathan Joseph is set to miss England's summer tour of South Africa.

The Bath centre needs surgery on his left foot after being injured in the 41-6 loss at Saracens on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has won 40 caps for England and played three times on the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand last summer, although he did not play against the All Blacks.

England face the Springboks in three Tests, starting in Johannesburg on 9 June.

"JJ is going to need surgery to correct his injury. He will then need a lengthy period of time to rehabilitate," said Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder.

"Our medical team will work closely with him to ensure we get him back on the pitch as soon as possible."

Bath are eighth in the Premiership with two matches remaining and are unable to end the season in the top four, while they are 10 points behind sixth-placed Gloucester.