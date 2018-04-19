BBC Sport - Pro14: Ulster still have something to play for - Peel

Ulster still have something to play for - Peel

Ulster assistant coach Dwayne Peel says back-to-back wins have boosted confidence ahead of their final two crucial Pro14 fixtures.

Play-off hopes have faded as Ulster go into their final home game of the season against Glasgow.

Ulster, who lie fourth in Conference B, will finish with a Thomond Park encounter against Munster.

