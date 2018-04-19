Christian Day: Northampton Saints lock to retire at end of season

Christian Day made 226 appearances for Northampton Saints

Northampton Saints lock Christian Day is to retire at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old has been at Franklin's Gardens since 2008 and helped the Saints to two European Challenge Cups and two Premiership titles.

He was chairman of the Rugby Players' Association from 2014 to 2017 and will now take on a full-time position as player liaison officer with them.

"After 17 years of professional rugby time has caught up with me," he told the club website.

"I am extremely proud to have contributed so much at Franklin's Gardens in 10 seasons as a Saint."

An injury means Day will not be able to feature in Northampton's remaining Premiership fixtures but he said he would "continue to try and help my team-mates at Saints as much as I can until my contract is complete".

Saints chairman John White added: "Not many rugby players are able to give as much to one club as Christian has done for Northampton Saints.

"He was almost ever-present throughout one of the most successful periods of the club's history, and he will be missed immensely around Franklin's Gardens."