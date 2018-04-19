Logovi'i Mulipola: Newcastle Falcons sign Leicester Tigers prop on undisclosed terms

Logovi'i Mulipola plays both tighthead and loosehead prop, and previously featured in the back row

Newcastle Falcons have signed Samoan prop Logovi'i Mulipola from Premiership rivals Leicester Tigers on undisclosed terms for the 2018-19 season onwards.

Mulipola, 31, has been with the Tigers since January 2012 when he joined on a short-term deal before signing a permanent contract that summer.

The versatile front-rower, who has played both sides of the scrum for Leicester, has five tries in 95 games.

He has 20 caps for Samoa, the last of which came in November 2016.