Champions Cup: Can Scarlets shine on their Dublin date with European destiny?

Media playback is not supported on this device Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac wants to make history in Champions Cup

European Champions Cup semi-final: Leinster v Scarlets Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 21 April Kick-off: 15:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

History looms large at Parc y Scarlets, a stadium only a decade old but one which has inherited the rich heritage of the 143-year-old rugby team it houses.

From the statue of the great Ray Gravell to the rooms named after Llanelli's favourite sons and the many reminders of their 1972 triumph over the All Blacks, the past is omnipresent in this part of west Wales.

However, the current incumbents of the fabled red jersey are in the midst of writing their own chapter in their story.

Scarlets won the 2016-17 Pro12 title - now the Pro14 - in thrilling fashion, their first piece of silverware for 13 years.

And on Saturday, they could take a significant stride towards a far greater prize when they face Leinster in the European Champions Cup semi-final at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

This will be the Scarlets' fourth European semi-final - including two as Llanelli RFC before the launch of Welsh regional rugby in 2003 - and their first since 2007.

It is a daunting task. Leinster have won this competition three times in nine years and are arguably the form team in Europe this season having dismissed holders Saracens in the quarter-finals.

But the Scarlets are not easily fazed. They play fearless rugby, bold in its ambition and often exhilarating in its execution.

And in Wayne Pivac, a former Auckland policeman and Fiji head coach who took charge in 2014, they have a visionary leader.

"It is something we have worked towards for the last four years," he says.

Wayne Pivac joined the Scarlets as forwards coach in 2014 but was named head coach later that year

"It is very exciting times for the players, the club and the community in general.

"The people I bump into, every second person's going to the game. They're really excited about it."

When he first moved to Wales, Pivac chose to immerse himself in the all-consuming rugby culture of Llanelli.

As a young boy in New Zealand, he listened to radio commentary of the All Blacks' loss at Stradey Park, sparking his interest in Welsh rugby.

Pivac now lives in Llanelli and happily chats with the Scarlets' fans over a drink after games, embracing what this team means to its community.

Yet as much as he loves his adopted home, would Pivac not like to help create some of his own history with the Scarlets, if only to reduce how frequently New Zealand's 1972 defeat is mentioned?

He laughs and says: "I'm firmly embedded in west Wales and that's part of our club's history and something that will be there forever.

"There is a lot of reference back to the history of the earlier days.

"It's something special and, hopefully, we can put up a very good performance that will reflect the hard work that has gone into getting us in the position we are in."

Returning to the scene of victory

Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell (left) helped the Scarlets beat Leinster in their Pro12 semi-final in 2017

Scarlets will be the underdogs on Saturday, taking on a prodigiously successful Leinster side including players who won the 2018 Six Nations Grand Slam with Ireland.

Whereas the Irish province are unbeaten in Europe this season, Scarlets lost their opening two pool matches and only scraped past Italian side Benetton, a tense but vital victory which lit the fuse for a winning run which has seen them power past Bath, former champions Toulon and La Rochelle.

Theirs has been a campaign of high drama and growing momentum, and Leinster represent their most difficult challenge so far.

"They're very well drilled, very settled, know their game plan," says the Scarlets' fly-half Rhys Patchell.

"They've got a lot of high class players and we'll need to be on our mettle."

Beating Leinster in Dublin

Media playback is not supported on this device Pro12 highlights: Leinster 15-27 Scarlets

Patchell and his team-mates understand the size of their task but they only need to cast their minds back 12 months to their last victory over Leinster in a semi-final.

Scarlets travelled to Leinster's RDS home in last season's Pro12 play-offs and, despite having wing Steff Evans sent off in the first half, the Welsh side produced a brilliant performance to win 27-15.

"Scarlets, within the camp, will feel that if they've won in Dublin once before they can do it again," says former Wales coach Mike Ruddock, who was in charge of Leinster from 1997 to 2000.

The difference this time is that the game will be played at the Aviva Stadium, the imposing 51,700-capacity home of Ireland - just a mile away from the RDS.

"The Saracens game proved to me that when the Leinster supporters get behind the team it is a fortress," says Stuart Lancaster, the former England head coach who is now a part of Leinster's coaching team.

"We need the same again. It makes such a difference to the players. If we can have that level of energy both on the field and off the field then it will be difficult [for Scarlets] but, equally, we saw the Scarlets beat Munster there last year."

That is another cause for optimism for Scarlets. After beating Leinster in last season's Pro12 semi-final, they demolished Munster 46-22 with a breathtaking display of attacking rugby in the final at the Aviva Stadium.

Gareth Davies was among the Scarlets' try scorers in their Pro12 final win over Munster in 2017

The Scarlets are not dwelling on those previous triumphs but, with several of their players having also played there for Wales against Ireland, the Aviva Stadium holds no fear.

"I quite enjoy playing there personally and most of the boys have had some good results there," says the Scarlets and Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies.

What will be a step into the unknown for almost every member of the Scarlets' squad, however, will be playing in a European semi-final.

Captain Ken Owens is the only survivor from the Scarlets' previous appearance in the last four in 2007, while full-back Leigh Halfpenny is their only player to have won the Champions Cup - with Toulon in 2015.

Owens, then a promising 20-year-old hooker trying to break into the Scarlets' first team, was on the bench when they lost to Leicester in the 2007 semi-final.

2007 revisited

Andy Goode celebrates Leicester's semi-final win over Scarlets in 2007, as Stephen Jones despairs

Davies' recollection might be hazy but, for most people associated with the Scarlets, their 2007 semi-final defeat by Leicester left a lasting impression.

Five years earlier, Llanelli had lost to the same opponents in the most galling circumstances imaginable, with Tim Stimpson's last-minute, long-range penalty bouncing off both crossbar and post before creeping over to give the Tigers a 13-12 victory at the City Ground in Nottingham.

When the sides met again in 2007, Leicester had to travel less than a mile from their Welford Road home to Leicester City's ground, then known as the Walkers Stadium.

"They [Scarlets] were the first team I could remember then playing that expansive, run-it-from-everywhere brand of rugby that you see now," says Leicester's fly-half that day, Andy Goode.

"Obviously at Leicester we weren't a team based on free-flowing rugby - it was a lot of forward dominance, me kicking it and the backs to finish certain moves.

"We probably went into that game a little as underdogs - we'd lost a quarter-final to Bath the year before at the Walkers Stadium as it was then."

Goode need not have been so concerned.

A formidable pack brimming with World Cup and Heineken Cup winners such as Ben Kay, Lewis Moody and Martin Corry gave Leicester a familiar template for success, though Goode was inspired as he supplied 23 points in a 33-17 triumph.

His display was all the more impressive for the way in which he eclipsed his opposite number, Wales and British and Irish Lions fly-half Stephen Jones.

"There was a game on before and I remember a certain Sky TV pundit saying Scarlets will definitely win this because of the difference in talent at fly-half," Goode recalls.

"I won't name him but he called me a very flaky fly-half, and it's something which resonated with me as me as I left the house.

"I've always known this pundit speaks a load of rubbish anyway so I was delighted to prove him wrong.

"I was playing against Stephen Jones, who I held in very high regard and that only grew over my career, the more I got to know him as a player and then when he coached me."

Six years after getting the better of Jones in Leicester, Goode worked under the Welshman at Wasps, where the former Llanelli man took his first coaching job as an assistant to his ex-Wales team-mate Dai Young.

Jones has since returned as Scarlets' backs coach, earning much praise for the way in which they attack with such adventure.

Stephen Jones (left) and Wayne Pivac have been tipped as future Wales coaches

Despite playing for Llanelli and Scarlets in three European semi-finals, an appearance at a final proved elusive for Jones, though he is hopeful the class of 2018 will go one better.

"This is a different group of players with a different challenge ahead of them," he says.

"Looking back, I have some wonderful memories. I never won the tournament, but reached three semi-finals. It's great.

"It's what you work hard for, to have the opportunity to hopefully lift some silverware, and this group of players are an absolute pleasure to work with.

"The key for our players is that we don't come off the pitch wondering 'what if?'

"We go there with a game plan, we throw everything into it, we back ourselves, we back our ability and we see what happens."