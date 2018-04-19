Dragons appoint Mike Davies as new managing director

Dragons have named Cwmbran-born Mike Davies as the region's new managing director.

Davies has worked with multi-national company B&Q for more than 30 years.

He said: "I'm delighted to be joining the Dragons at this hugely exciting time for rugby in our region. This role combines my passion for Welsh rugby, and for sport generally."

The Welsh Rugby Union took over the team and their Rodney Parade home in the summer of 2017.

Businessman David Buttress became chairman in October of that year.

In December, 2017 former Wales number eight Stuart Davies left his role as chief executive with Buttress becoming executive chairman.