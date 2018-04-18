BBC Sport - Whilst with Wayne Barnes, Danny Care and Ugo Monye disagree on what a forward pass is...

When is a forward pass not a forward pass?

In a special Rugby Union Weekly podcast with international referee Wayne Barnes, Danny Care and Ugo Monye disagree on what the forward pass rule should be.

As they find out, apparently a pass can move forward but not be a forward pass.

Download and listen to the latest Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

