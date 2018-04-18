Israel Folau: New Zealand's Brad Weber condems anti-gay remarks

Israel Folau is one of the Australia team's star players

New Zealand's Brad Weber has become the first top-level rugby player to condemn Israel Folau's anti-gay comments.

Earlier this month. Australia full-back Folau, 29, said on social media that gay people would end up in hell.

Rugby Australia said it would not punish him for the remarks, but Weber wrote on Twitter: "Sick of us players staying quiet on some of this stuff."

"I can't stand that I have to play this game that I love with people, like Folau, who say what he's saying."

The Waikato Chiefs scrum half added: "My cousin and her partner, and my aunty and her partner are some of the most kind, caring and loving people I have ever had the pleasure of knowing.

"To think that I play against someone that says they'll go to hell for being gay disgusts me."

Weber, who won one cap against Samoa in 2015 and is in contention for selection again this season, has been backed by the New Zealand Rugby Players' Association (NZRPA).

"Obviously it's personal and he felt strongly about it," NZRPA chief executive Rob Nichol told local media.

"His message is 'I don't like that negative stuff from Israel, I don't respect it, and I'm going to send a positive message in this space'. Good on him for doing it."

Folau also found himself at the centre of controversy last year after he publicly opposed same-sex marriage in the build-up to Australia's vote on the issue.