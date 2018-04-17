BBC Sport - Ulster squad 'saddened' by Jackson and Olding's exit.
Ulster squad 'saddened' by duo's departure
- From the section Rugby Union
Ireland hooker Rob Herring reads an Ulster players' statement expressing "sadness" at the departures of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding after the termination of their contracts.
Jackson and Olding had their contracts revoked by Ulster and the IRFU on Saturday after being cleared of rape last month following a nine-week trial.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired