Telusa Veainu: Leicester Tigers wing expects niggles and punch-ups in training after Saints defeat

Telusa Veainu joined Leicester Tigers after the 2015 World Cup

Leicester wing Telusa Veainu expects a "few punch-ups" in training after a below-par performance in Saturday's loss to fierce rivals Northampton.

Tigers had won five Premiership games in a row to go into the top four.

But a dramatic 27-21 home defeat by the struggling Saints saw them slip out of the play-off places into fifth.

"I'd like to apologise. It was a sell-out and everyone was up for it but things just didn't go our way," Veainu told BBC Radio Leicester.

"We didn't react quick enough and it cost us. We let our standards drop and we didn't give the fans what they deserve."

Tigers have two games left to secure a Premiership play-off place for the 14th consecutive season.

They are four points behind third-placed Wasps and two behind their next opponents, fourth-placed Newcastle Falcons, who they play at Welford Road on Friday, 27 April.

"The focus is now on Newcastle," Veainu added. "Everyone is really excited. I think there will be a few niggles and a few punch-ups in training this week, which is probably what we need to sort our stuff out.

"I will just try to stay away from the forwards."