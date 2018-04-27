Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Harlequins

Donncha O'Callaghan
Donncha O'Callaghan has been capped 94 times by Ireland and four times by the British and Irish Lions
Aviva Premiership
Venue: Sixways Stadium Date: Saturday, 28 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Lock Donncha O'Callaghan will captain Worcester in his final game as a professional as the Warriors look to secure Premiership survival.

Scrum-half Francois Hougaard and back row Marco Mama also return to the side.

Harlequins make three changes to the side for their loss at Gloucester with Dave Ward in as hooker and captain.

Charlie Matthews comes into the second row to replace James Horwill (ankle) while Luke Wallace joins the back row in place of Jack Clifford (hamstring).

Worcester only need a draw from their remaining two matches to guarantee their Premiership place at the expense of London Irish, who do not play until Sunday against Saracens.

Worcester: Pennell; Heem, Te'o, Willison, Adams; Jones, Hougaard; Bower, Singleton, Schonert, O'Callaghan (capt), Barry, Mama, Lewis, Van Velze.

Replacements: Taufete'e, Waller, Milasinovich, Bresler, Denton, Arr, Shillcock, Hammond.

Harlequins: Brown; Walker, Marchant, Roberts, Alofa; Smith, Care; Marler, Ward (capt), Sinckler, Merrick, Matthews, Robshaw, Wallace, Luamanu.

Replacements: Elia, Lambert, Collier, South, White, Lewis, Lang, Visser.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.

