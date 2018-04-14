Premiership: Gloucester 37-9 Harlequins

England centre Billy Twelvetrees plundered 17 of Gloucester's 37 points with the boot

Aviva Premiership Gloucester (13) 37 Tries: Braley, Woodward, Polledri, Ackermann Cons: Twelvetrees 4 Pens: Twelvetrees 3 Harlequins (9) 9 Pens: Smith 3

Gloucester scored three of their four tries after the break as they stayed in the hunt for a top-six finish with a bonus-point victory over Harlequins.

Recalled scrum-half Callum Braley got the first half's only try, supplemented by three successful kicks from Billy Twelvetrees for a 13-9 half time lead.

But Quins could not add to their three first-half penalties from Marcus Smith.

And three tries in the last 10 minutes for Jason Woodward, Jake Polledri and Ruan Ackermann wrapped up victory.

Following Sale's Friday night victory at Newcastle, Gloucester are up into sixth and in line for European Champions Cup qualification, with two games left.

Playing their first game since the announcement that director of rugby John Kingston will leave at the end of the season, Quins suffered a seventh defeat in eight games, shipping four tries for the second weekend running, following their 35-5 home defeat by London Irish.

It was Twelvetrees, who also supplied 17 points with the boot, who created the opening try. He went through a gap created by Mark Atkinson's well-timed pass on halfway before setting up Braley to race in under the posts.

At only 16-9 down with 10 minutes left, Quins were still in it when Smith missed a straightforward penalty. And Gloucester then wrapped up victory.

A long pass from Atkinson created space for Henry Trinder to fly down the left flank and send Woodward over.

Polledri cruised through a tired defence for a third try before Ackermann crashed over from a driving over line-out to collect a vital bonus point.

Quins' miserable day was summed up by the early loss of England international Jack Clifford, who had only just returned from a five-month absence with a shoulder injury.

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann:

"The competition is so tight and every point is vital so that closing try was massive, especially as missed kicks in our last fixture against Newcastle cost us. Hopefully this will soften the blow.

"We can't get over-excited but we've still got two avenues alive to try and get European qualification. We've got Newcastle next week in the Challenge Cup. We know that enemy and know what they will bring as they keep the ball well.

"It was a good ending to an arm-wrestle but they hung in there and showed a lot of fight. At times, we were our own worst enemies as we made 18 errors and gave away 12 penalties.

"We needed to score another try in the second half to give us some breathing space but every forward who came on made a difference. Our decision-making in the back-line was much better but we lost a bit of patience at times."

Quins director of rugby John Kingston:

"We were stunned by the level of performance last week.

"I knew there would be a reaction as the boys are proud of this club.

"It was on a knife-edge when it was only 16-9, but we made too many errors and they deserved to win.

"Jack Clifford has torn his hamstring off the bone and is out for the season. He will need an operation."

Gloucester: Woodward; Sharples, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Trinder; Burns, Braley; Hohneck, Hanson, Afoa; Slater (capt), Thrush; Polledri, Ludlow, Morgan.

Replacements: Matu'u, McAllister, Balmain, Savage, Clarke, Ackermann, Vellacott, Hudson.

Harlequins: Brown; Walker, Marchant, Roberts, Alofa; Smith, Care; Marler, Gray, Sinckler, Merrick, Horwill (capt), Clifford, Robshaw, Luamanu.

Replacements: Elia, Lambert, Collier, South, Wallace, Lewis, Lang, Ibitoye.

Referee: Luke Pearce.