Wales prop Rhodri Jones signs new Ospreys contract

Jones in action against Toyota Cheetahs in February

Wales prop Rhodri Jones has signed a new two-year contract with Ospreys, keeping him with the region until 2020.

The 26-year-old becomes the sixth Welsh international to sign a new deal with Ospreys this year.

He follows Alun Wyn Jones, James King, Owen Watkin, Adam Beard and Sam Cross.

Jones joined Ospreys from Scarlets and has made 37 appearances. He began as tight head prop but more recently has impressed on the opposite side of the scrum.

"I've really enjoyed the last two years here," said Jones.

"Playing week in, week out, is all any rugby player wants to do and I'm no different."

Capped by Wales at age-grade level, Jones was called into the senior squad for the first time in December 2011.

To date he has 16 caps for Wales, his most recent coming in this year's Six Nations win over Italy.

Jones started his career as a loose head prop before being converted to the opposite of the scrum by Wales.

Now Jones looks like he will be reverting back to his original position with the Ospreys.

"I've been playing on the loose head more, and it's gone well for me and the team," said Jones.

"I'll play anywhere for the team, whether it's one or three, and I think the coaches see me now as a loose head who can play on the tight if needs be.

"That gives me clarity and something to work on."