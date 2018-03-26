Andy Symons: Northampton Saints sign Gloucester centre for next season

Andy Symons (centre) played for Gloucester in their defeat at Northampton in January

Gloucester centre Andy Symons will join fellow Premiership side Northampton Saints for next season.

The 26-year-old has signed an undisclosed-length deal at Franklin's Gardens, having played 20 times for Gloucester since arriving in 2016.

He joined Worcester in 2013 before moving to Kingsholm, where he will remain for the rest of the campaign.

"I can't wait to have such as passionate group of supporters behind me next year," Symons said.

He told the Northampton website: "Saints' ambition to succeed is clear to see from the players and coaches they've already got on board, and I want to play my part."

Saints are currently 10th in the Premiership, 19 points behind sixth-placed Gloucester, with New Zealander Chris Boyd taking over as director of rugby from August.