Will-Griff John: Sale Sharks prop signs new contract until 2021

Will-Griff John started his career with Welsh side Pontypridd

Sale Sharks prop Will-Griff John has signed a new deal to keep him with the Premiership club until 2021.

The 25-year-old joined from Championship side Doncaster Knights in May 2017 and made 19 appearances during his debut season.

"I'm really happy to have signed the new contract and I'm very pleased with how things are going," he said.

"There are several other boys who have already signed new contracts which is really exciting for everyone here."

The former Wales Under-20 international began his career with Pontypridd and went on to play for Cardiff Blues and then had a spell playing in New Zealand.

Sale are eighth in the Premiership table with 43 points from 17 games.