Ulster centre Luke Marshall describes Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes as "a natural leader" as he looks ahead to Friday night's big Pro14 test against Edinburgh at Kingspan Stadium on Friday night.
Marshall is relieved to be back in action after injury and hopes for a recall to the Ireland set-up but anticipates a tough challenge from Richard Cockerill's side in Belfast.
