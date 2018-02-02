Dave Attwood: Bath second row joins Toulon on loan

Dave Attwood has won 24 England caps

Bath second row Dave Attwood has joined French Top 14 side Toulon on loan for the rest of the season.

The deal was agreed by Bath to allow Attwood to "mentally and physically refresh" after recent injuries.

The 30-year-old won the last of his 24 England caps against South Africa in November 2016.

The former Bristol and Gloucester lock has not played for the Blue, Black and Whites this season because of injury, after 13 appearances last term.

"I remain absolutely committed to Bath and am hugely appreciative of all the support from the club and our supporters," he told the club website.

"This will be really helpful to me as a player, and person, in the longer term and that in turn will benefit the team here.

"I'm looking forward to experiencing a different environment, a challenging league and new style of play and I'll be absorbing all that information to bring back to Bath next season to see what we can use to help us push forward."