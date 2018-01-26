Leicester Tigers: Guy Thompson & Will Spencer to join for start of 2018-19 season

Guy Thompson in action for Wasps
Guy Thompson joined Wasps from Jersey for the start of the 2013-14 season

Leicester Tigers have agreed to sign Wasps back-row forward Guy Thompson and Worcester lock Will Spencer for the start of the 2018-19 season.

Thompson, 31, joined Wasps from Jersey in 2013 and is approaching 90 appearances for the Premiership club.

He said: "Leicester is a club with so much success and prestige - and a history of great open-sides like Neil Back and Lewis Moody."

Spencer, 25, joined Warriors from Bath in the summer of 2016.

Tigers head coach Matt O'Connor said: "Guy is a combative lad in the forward pack. He has a versatile skillset across the back-row positions.

"Will is a strong and physical presence in the forward pack and we believe he can develop even further here in the future."

