Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Which current Scotland stars would have been good enough to grace the Grand Slam-winning sides of 1984 or 1990?

Conversely, how would Scottish legends like John Jeffrey and Finlay Calder fare in today's game?

The number of truly great sides the country has produced could arguably be counted on one hand, but Scotland has a long history of top-class individual players.

So which players would you pick for the greatest Scotland XV of all time? Good luck selecting a full-back...

Pick your team and share it and debate your selections by tweeting @bbcsportscot or visit our Facebook page.