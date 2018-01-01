Pro14: Leinster 21-18 Connacht

Leinster’s Johnny Sexton kicked three penalties and a conversion in windy conditions in Dublin

Guinness Pro14: Leinster v Connacht Leinster (11) 21 Tries: Deegan, McGrath Con: Sexton Pens: Sexton 3 Connacht (13) 18 Try: Bealham, Healy Con: Carty Pens: Carty 2

Leinster made it four Pro14 victories in a row with a hard-earned win over Connacht at the RDS on Monday.

Boosted by a Max Deegan try, Leinster built an 11-3 lead but Connacht hit back with a Finlay Bealham touchdown for a 13-11 interval advantage.

Scrum-half Luke McGrath got Leinster's second try, with Connacht winger Matt Healy responding with a fine finish.

Connacht piled on late pressure but Leinster held on and are now two points behind Conference B leaders Scarlets.

Leinster have won their past six games in all competitions, the last defeat at Glasgow on 3 November.

Finlay Bealham scored the second try for Connacht who had to settle for a losing bonus point

Connacht, six-try winners over Ulster last time out and with a strong wind at their backs, started well and led through an early Jack Carty penalty.

Johnny Sexton quickly replied after an offside and Leinster gradually worked their way into the game.

Full-back Rob Kearney was halted just short of the line after a strong break by McGrath, then the hosts edged ahead through a second Sexton place kick.

Number eight Deegan scored the opening try in the left corner after James Lowe and Noel Reid had combined well to create the chance.

Ten minutes later prop Bealham crashed over for Connacht after a spell of sustained pressure, and fly-half Carty's conversion gave the visitors a two-point lead at the break.

A long-range penalty by Sexton restored Leinster's lead, then McGrath wriggled over from close range.

Sexton's conversion made it 21-14 but Connacht were never going to lie down.

Winger Healy took a looping pass from Kieran Marmion and cut in from the right, dancing past the Leinster defence for a super finish.

With the 80 minutes up, Connacht spent an additional five camped just short of the Leinster line but the hosts clung on for the narrow victory.

Leinster: R Kearney; McFadden, Ringrose, Reid, Lowe; Sexton, L McGrath; Dooley, Cronin, Porter; Molony, Nagle; Leavy, van der Flier, Deegan.

Replacements: O'Loughlin for Reid (62), McCarthy for L. McGrath (73), E. Byrne for Dooley (51), Bent for Porter (51), Fardy for Leavy (41).

Not used: B. Byrne, M. Kearney, Marsh.

Connacht: O'Halloran; Kelleher, Aki, Farrell, Healy; Carty, Marmion; Coulson, McCartney, Bealham; Dillane, Cannon; Masterson, Butler, Muldoon (Capt)

Replacements: Adeolokun for Kelleher (27), Delahunt for McCartney (62), Carey for Bealham (62), Dawai for Muldoon (71).

Not used: McCabe, Roux, Blade, Griffin.

Ref: Ben Whitehouse (Wales).