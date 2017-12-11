European Champions Cup: Saracens v Clermont Auvergne moved to Monday

Saracens' match has moved from Sunday to Monday

Clermont Auvergne have described the events around the postponement and rescheduling of their match against Saracens as "absurd".

The European Champions Cup match - a repeat of the 2017 final - will now take place in front of fans at Allianz Park at 17:30 GMT on Monday.

In a statement Clermont described events of the last 24 hours as an "episode of amateurism".

The game has been moved following snow on Sunday.

Clermont said that they had not been kept fully informed by the authorities during the postponement.

"Our sports staff and players are deeply affected by the lack of interest in their supporters throughout this weekend and will try to find an additional source of motivation in the upcoming game," the club said.

It was initially announced the match would be played behind closed doors but Saracens said on Monday the stadium is now safe for supporters.

"Having assessed the stadium facilities it will be open for fans to come and watch the game," the club said.

Tournament organiser, European Professional Club Rugby, had said on Sunday no fans would be allowed attend the rearranged match because of "continuing adverse weather conditions expected in the vicinity of the stadium".

But Saracens chairman, Nigel Wray, said: "We look forward to seeing as many of you here as possible.

"We will do what we can to not be beaten by the adverse conditions put in front of us, both on and off the pitch - it's the British Way, it's the Saracens Way. Real supporters with real tickets will always be welcome."

Saracens are top of Pool 2, one point ahead of Clermont.