Mike Phillips: Ex-Wales and British and Irish Lions scrum-half returns for Scarlets

Mike Phillips' last appearance for Wales was against Ireland in August 2015

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions scrum-half Mike Phillips is set to come out of retirement to play for his former region the Scarlets.

The 35-year-old, who won 94 caps for Wales, retired at the end of last season following a spell with Sale.

Phillips will play for Scarlets, his first professional side, in matches in South Africa against Southern Kings on Sunday and Cheetahs on 2 December.

Injuries and international call-ups mean Scarlets only have one scrum-half.

Their first and second choices, Gareth Davies and Aled Davies, are with the Wales squad, while former Wales Under-20s player Declan Smith is out injured.

That leaves Jonathan Evans as the region's only fit scrum-half.

"It's just been one of those things. We looked at the nines available to us within the region, and Welsh qualified players in the Championship, but they were unable to travel due to work commitments and club commitments," said Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac.

"We are delighted that Mike has been able to answer the call and will be joining us in South Africa. He has a wealth of experience, is a proud former Scarlet and will be a great addition to our travelling squad."

Meanwhile, Scarlets have also included flanker James Davies in their squad travelling to South Africa.

Davies has not played since injuring his shoulder in September.