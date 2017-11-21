Wales v New Zealand: Kieran Read misses training, Ardie Savea has mumps

Kieran Read has played 108 Tests for New Zealand

Autumn internationals: Wales v New Zealand Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Saturday, 25 November Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Kieran Read and Ardie Savea sat out training on Tuesday as New Zealand prepare for Saturday's Test in Wales.

Captain Read rested an existing hip flexor injury, while Savea has mumps.

Flanker Savea is thought to have contracted the illness from wing Reiko Ioane who was treated earlier on the All Blacks' European tour.

"Ardie has got a mild dose of the mumps. He's the only one, so he's in his room, he's been in isolation," said assistant coach Ian Foster.

"He's been fully vaccinated as a kid but clearly he's got something so he's been in isolation for a few days and he's actually recovering pretty quickly but we're keeping him apart."

Savea missed New Zealand's 22-17 win over Scotland on 18 November.

Foster added the All Blacks medical staff have taken every measure to avoid the risk of other players becoming infected with the contagious viral infection.

"Are we worried about it? No. Have we taken every precaution? Yes," he added.

"Clearly Ardie must have been in pretty close contact with Reiko at some point."

Foster said Read's absence from training in Cardiff was a precaution at the end of a tough season.

"He's a a bit battered after the last couple [of games] and we took him out of training to give him a chance for another 24 hours so he'll recover quicker," said Foster.

"He gets through a lot of work and at this stage of the year he's a bit sore and it was just a management decision to pull him out today and give him a chance to walk around and watch training and hopefully freshen up for later in the week."

The All Blacks' match against Wales is their 15th Test in 2017, including a three-match series against the British and Irish Lions and their successful defence of the Rugby championship.

They have also played a match against a France XV on their current tour.