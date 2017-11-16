Gareth Anscombe: Blues fly-half to return after almost five months out

Gareth Anscombe is the son of former Auckland and Ulster coach Mark Anscombe

Cardiff Blues fly-half Gareth Anscombe makes his return after almost five months out in Friday's Anglo-Welsh Cup match against Ospreys at Cardiff Arms Park.

The Wales international, 26, has been sidelined since the victory over Samoa on 23 June.

Wales, who lost 29-21 to Australia on 11 November, host Georgia on Saturday, New Zealand on 25 November and South Africa on 2 December.

Anscombe had groin surgery in 2016.

He received specialist treatment to cure the condition - known as Osteitis pubis - from Dr Mark Gillette, head of sports medicine at Premier League football team West Bromwich Albion.