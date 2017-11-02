Marland Yarde: Chris Robshaw says Harlequins in 'better place' without winger

Yarde (left) and Robshaw (right) are England team-mates

Harlequins will be "in a better place" without England winger Marland Yarde following his move to Sale, says flanker Chris Robshaw.

Yarde, 25, joined fellow Premiership side Sale on Wednesday.

He was dropped for the Champions Cup defeat by Wasps on 22 October after missing training for the third time this season.

"I am disappointed in him. Marland has unfortunately run out of lives," said former England captain Robshaw.

Last week Quins director of rugby John Kingston asked Yarde to find a new club, saying it was in the club's "best interest".

Robshaw said: "It's a massive shame for the club because he's a talented player, but John has made a great stance."

England head coach Eddie Jones said Robshaw's comments would not have a bearing on his selection decisions.

"If Marland comes in he has to take off his Sale shirt - he still might have his Quins T-shirt underneath that - but that's not a consideration in terms of selection," he said.

Jones has injury problems on the wing for the three autumn Tests, with Leicester's Jonny May a major doubt for the Argentina game because of a hamstring strain.

Jack Nowell has been ruled out of all the Tests after an eye operation, while Elliot Daly will miss the first two games with knee ligament damage.

Anthony Watson, Semesa Rokoduguni and Denny Solomona are the other wings in the England squad.

Asked if he was considering calling Yarde up, Jones added: "We are having a look at that.

"Definitely he's in contention but we have to weigh up the fact that he's been through quite an emotional and difficult time.

"Whether he can come and compete for an England spot in that mindset is something we will have to assess."

'He is a repeat offender - his biggest obstacle is himself'

Yarde won his 13th England cap on the summer tour of Argentina but was left out of the squad for the autumn internationals against Argentina, Australia and Samoa starting on 11 November.

Former England and Harlequins winger Ugo Monye told BBC Radio 5 live: "Over the past few years, Marland's off-field behaviour has not been in line with the core values, culture and beliefs of Harlequins, and that is what has led to this decision being made.

"Any player can make a mistake, but we are talking about a player who is a repeat offender. Missing training was the straw that broke the camel's back.

"There is only so much a coach can do. It is a series of events that has led to John Kingston putting his foot down.

"He has played well for Harlequins, but it has always been his off-field manner than has held him back. His biggest obstacle is going to be himself."