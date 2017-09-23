Pro14: Scarlets 28-8 Edinburgh

Media playback is not supported on this device Scrum V Pro14 highlights: Scarlets 28-8 Edinburgh

Guinness Pro14 Scarlets (14) 28 Tries: Patchell, Davies, Kruger, Shingler Cons: Halfpenny 4 Edinburgh (8) 8 Tries: Harries. Pen: Weir

Scarlets bounced back from defeat in Ulster to claim a bonus-point win against 14-man Edinburgh in Llanelli.

Tries by Rhys Patchell and Gareth Davies put the champions in control before Jason Harries struck for the visitors before the interval.

With the score 14-8, Edinburgh's revival was derailed when prop Michele Rizzo was sent-off after 46 minutes.

Tries by Werner Kruger and Aaron Shingler saw Scarlets pull clear in the face of stubborn resistance.

Rizzo saw red for a shoulder charge on scrum-half Davies at a ruck.

Referee John Lacey and TMO Brian MacNeice conferred before deciding the prop had struck the head of the Wales international and deserved a red card.

Davies played no further part in the game, leaving the field after lengthy treatment on the pitch.

Kruger's try within a minute of the incident opened a 13-point lead for the reigning champions.

Scarlets were leading 14-8 when Edinburgh's Michele Rizzo was sent-off

The dismissal ended the match as a contest after Edinburgh - shocked at home by Benetton Rugby a week earlier - had recovered from a whirlwind opening by Scarlets to get back within striking distance.

Captain Magnus Bradbury and Scotland flanker Hamish Watson had impressed as Edinburgh clawed their way back into the match by successfully stifling the home team's wide attacking game.

But once their pack was reduced to seven, it was always a damage limitation exercise for coach Richard Cockerill's team.

Scarlets showed glimpses of the attacking flair that won them the title last season, but it was their Irish second-row Tadhg Beirne who earned the man-of-the-match award.

However, Davies might have given him a run for his money if he had stayed on the field.

His quick penalty created the opportunity for Patchell's opening score and he claimed the second in typical style and with Edinburgh claiming hooker Ken Owens had run a blocking line ahead of the scrum-half.

Scarlets get what they wanted

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac: "We always knew it was going physical and they didn't let us down in the department.

"We were a bit disappointed at half time to let those eight points in. We talked about that at half-time and wanted to tighten up the defence and pleased that they didn't score in the second half, but 15 men against 14 you'd expect that - but it was a job done, five points is what we came here for and we got it.

"[With the red card] the referee is the man on the spot and they've had a replay, they've had a look at it and he's ruled it was a red card. We get on with the job but obviously it's disappointing from their point of view."

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny McNicholl, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Steff Evans; Rhys Patchell, Gareth Davies; Rob Evans, Ken Owens (capt), Samson Lee, Jake Ball, Tadhg Beirne, Aaron Shingler, Will Boyde, John Barclay.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Wyn Jones, Werner Kruger, David Bulbring, Josh Macleod, Aled Davies, Rhys Jones, Paul Asquith.

Edinburgh: Blair Kinghorn; Tom Brown, Chris Dean, Phil Burleigh, Jason Harries; Duncan Weir, Nathan Fowles; Michele Rizzo, Stuart McInally, WP Nel, Ben Toolis, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Magnus Bradbury (capt).

Replacements: Ross Ford, Darryl Marfo, Simon Berghan, Fraser McKenzie, John Hardie, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Jason Tovey, Robbie Fruean.

Referee: John Lacey (Ireland)

Assistant referees: Jonny Erskine (Ireland), Gwyn Morris (Wales)

Citing commissioner: Chris Morgan (Wales)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ireland)