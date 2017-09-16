Pro14: Southern Kings 10-31 Leinster

Jack Conan scored Leinster's third try at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Pro14: Southern Kings v Leinster Southern Kings (3) 10 Try: Nel Con: Coleman Pen: Banda Leinster (7) 31 Tries: Reid, O'Loughlin, Conan, Carbery, Kearney Cons: R Byrne 3

Four-time winners Leinster powered to a comfortable bonus-try victory over Southern Kings in the first Pro14 match to be played in South Africa.

A penalty by full-back Masixole Banda gave the hosts an early lead but the Irish side responded with a ninth-minute try scored by Noel Reid.

Rory O'Loughlin, Jack Conan, Joey Carbery and Dave Kearney added second-half scores for Leinster.

Jacques Nel grabbed a late try for Southern Kings, set up by Kurt Coleman.

Leinster's win puts them top of Conference B with a maximum 15 points.

Leo Cullen's men were without backs Isa Nacewa and Jamison Gibson-Park as they did not have the visa New Zealanders require to enter South Africa.

Cullen said the pair would not have been in the starting line-up anyway.

They have now successfully applied for visas and will rejoin the squad for the 22 September match against the Cheetahs at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

The administrative hiccup did not seem to bother the visitors as they recorded five tries to leave the Kings pointless from their opening three games of the season.

The Kings made a bright start with Banda booting an early penalty.

But nice play from Ed Byrne and Luke McGrath helped centre Reid go over for the opening try, with Ross Byrne converting to make it 7-3 at the break.

It took just two minutes for winger O'Loughlin to go over after half-time, and number eight Conan scored try number three five minutes later, with Byrne adding the extras.

Carbery, operating at full-back, made it three tries in nine minutes following a good line-out, with Byrne again converting.

Winger Kearney scored try number five in the left corner with nine minutes to play, with replacement Nel grabbing a consolation for the home side, converted by fly-half Coleman.

Southern Kings: M Banda; Y Penxe, B Klaasen, L Vulindlu, S Sithole; K Coleman, R van Rooyen; S Ferreira, M Willemse, L Pupuma; S Greeff, D van Schalkwyk; K Majola, V Sekekete, A Ntsila.

Replacements: S Coetzee, P Strauss, M Dreyer, B de Wee, S Mdaka, G Masimla, N Dukisa, O Zono, J Nel.

Leinster: J Carbery; A Byrne, R O'Loughlin, N Reid, D Kearney; R Byrne, L McGrath; E Byrne, S Cronin, A Porter; R Molony, J Ryan; R Ruddock (capt), J Murphy, J Conan.

Replacements: J Tracy, C Healy, M Bent, M Kearney, J van der Flier, N McCarthy, C Marsh, J Larmour.