Pro14: Leinster 37-9 Cardiff Blues

Guinness Pro14: Leinster v Cardiff Blues Leinster (10) 37 Tries: Tracy, Cronin, Daly, McCarthy Cons: R Byrne 4 Pens: R Byrne 3 Cardiff Blues (6) 9 Pens: Shingler 3

Leinster scored three tries in the last 13 minutes to see off Cardiff Blues and reach the maximum 10 points after their first two games in the new Pro14.

The Blues led 6-0 early on through two Steve Shingler penalties, but home hooker James Tracy was shoved over for the first try in the 33rd minute.

Replacements Sean Cronin, Barry Daly and Nick McCarthy scored the late tries to get the winning bonus point.

It leaves Blues still looking for their first points of the season.

The Blues, beaten at home by Edinburgh in their first Pro14 match, have now lost their past 13 meetings with Leinster.

The last time the region lost their first two games of the season was seven years ago.

Leinster were camped in their opponents' half during the opening exchanges but, having come through that unscathed, the Blues went into the lead through fly-half Shingler's penalty on the quarter hour.

The hosts then had skipper and inside centre Isa Nacewa sent to the sin-bin for 10 minutes for a high challenge on Cardiff winger Alex Cuthbert.

Things got worse for Leo Cullen's side as Shingler doubled the lead from the tee after Leinster offended at the scrum.

Devin Toner was given the honour of leading out Leinster on his 200th appearance for the Irish team

Nacewa was still on the sidelines when Leinster scored the first try in the 33rd minute through a fine line-out move, hooker Tracy getting the ball down at the bottom of the powerful drive.

Fly-half Ross Byrne edged the Dublin outfit ahead from the conversion and extended the lead to 10-6 with the final kick of the half when Josh Navidi was deemed guilty of tackling Nacewa without the ball.

Soon after the restart Leinster were penalised for not releasing, and Shingler's third penalty reduced the deficit to a single point.

But Byrne quickly restored the four-point gap with a penalty which struck both uprights before going over, and added another to give Leinster a 16-9 cushion with 20 minutes to go.

A bonus-point win looked unlikely, even when replacement Cronin picked up after Cardiff lost possession on halfway and went through to score the second try.

But a great take by Daly, from Byrne's cross-kick, saw the tall back score a third try for Leinster, who now sensed a five-point haul was possible.

They secured that when replacement scrum-half McCarthy rounded off a fine attacking move in the 76th minute.

Leinster: R Kearney (B Daly 41), A Byrne, R O'Loughlin, I Nacewa (capt), J Larmour, R Byrne, L McGrath (N McCarthy 69); C Healy (E Byrne 51), J Tracy (S Cronin 51), M Bent (A Porter 51), D Toner, S Fardy (M Kearney 73), R Ruddock (D Leavy 57), J van der Flier, J Conan.

Cardiff Blues: R Williams, A Cuthbert, G Smith, R Lee-Lo, T James; S Shingler, L Williams; R Gill (C Domachowski 56), M Rees (K Myhill 60), K Assiratti (D Lewis 56), S Davies, D Welch (J Down 63), M Cook, J Navidi, J Turnbull.

Referee: Andrew Brace, IRFU