Andy Powell: Ex-Wales forward takes up Brecon RFC coaching role

Andy Powell made his Wales debut against South Africa in 2008

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions back-rower Andy Powell has become an assistant coach at Brecon RFC.

The 35-year-old retired in October, 2016 after joining Merthyr in 2015 and helping them reach the Welsh Premiership.

Powell played for Newport, Cardiff Blues, Newport Gwent Dragons, Scarlets, Leicester, Sale, Wasps and Beziers during his career.

He made 23 Wales appearances and was an uncapped Lion to South Africa in 2009.

Powell said on Twitter that he "can't wait" to begin his role at the Welsh National League Division One East club.