World Rugby Under-20 Championship: Wales 25-29 Scotland

Wales Under-20s lost pool matches to England and Australia but beat Samoa

World Rugby Under-20 Championship Wales (12) 25 Tries: Jones, Nicholas, Robson Cons: Robson 2 Pens: Robson 2 Scotland (19) 29 Tries: Graham 2, McCann, Hunter-Hill Cons: Eastgate 3 Pen: Eastgate

Darcy Graham's late try helped Scotland beat Wales in their World Rugby Under-20 Championship play-off in Georgia.

Tries from Graham, Ross McCann and Callum Hunter-Hill gave Scotland a 19-12 lead after an open first half.

Will Jones and Ioan Nicholas had scored to keep Wales in touch, before Arwel Robson squeezed over in the corner to put them 25-22 up with 10 minutes left.

But Scotland wing Graham crossed six minutes later to set up a fifth-place play-off against Australia on Sunday.

Even if they lose against the Wallabies, sixth would be Scotland's highest ever competition finish.

Wales' defeat means they will face Italy in a play-off for seventh place, also on Sunday.

It could have been a different story had they capitalised on a strong start, as captain Jones cantered over after centre Owen Lane had intercepted a pass from Scotland fly-half Connor Eastgate.

Scotland responded in fine fashion as wing Graham touched down in the corner before centre McCann burst through some weak Welsh tackling to put his side 14-5 ahead.

Nicholas' incisive finish brought Wales back into contention, only for Scotland captain Hunter-Hill to force his way over from a driving maul.

Scotland were denied a second try from a maul on the cusp of half-time when the ball was held up over the Welsh try line.

A kicking battle then ensued between the two fly-halves, with Wales' Robson converting two penalties to Eatsgate's one to cut Scotland's lead to 22-18.

Robson added a try to his tally as he resisted a last-ditch tackle from Matt Fagerson to touch down in the corner.

He then struck a superb touchline conversion to give Wales a 25-22 lead after 70 minutes.

But Scotland had the final say, patiently going through several phases before Graham raced clear to avenge their 65-34 defeat against the same opponents during this year's Six Nations.

"We were disappointed with the result but we played some good stuff at times," Wales Under-20 coach Jason Strange told BBC Wales Sport.

"We scored four tries against three and that was a real positive for us and I thought there were some good individual performances.

"I felt ultimately our basics and fundamentals let us down and we lacked possession throughout the game and that was probably the difference.

"Overall there have been three narrow defeats, results are a part of it but what is important for us is the development of the players and the team, and the learning we take from this.

"A lot of the players are making a real good progress throughout the tournament."

Wales U20: Will Talbot-Davies (Newport Gwent Dragons); Jared Rosser (Newport Gwent Dragons), Ioan Nicholas (Scarlets), Owen Lane (Cardiff Blues), Ryan Conbeer (Scarlets); Arwel Robson (Newport Gwent Dragons) Dane Blacker (Cardiff Blues); Rhys Carre (Cardiff Blues), Ellis Shipp (Newport Gwent Dragons), Kieron Assiratti (Cardiff Blues), Will Griffiths (Ospreys), Sean Moore (Pontypridd), Shane Lewis-Hughes (Cardiff Blues), Will Jones (Ospreys, capt) Aled Ward (Cardiff Blues).

Replacements: Owen Hughes (Newport Gwent Dragons), Tom Mably (Cardiff Blues), Steff Thomas (Scarlets), Callum Bradbury (Cardiff Blues), Syd Blackmore (Bath Rugby), Reuben Morgan-Williams (Ospreys), Connor Edwards (Newport Gwent Dragons), Phil Jones (Ospreys).

Scotland U20: Blair Kinghorn, Robbie Nairn, Ross McCann, Stafford McDowall, Darcy Graham; Connor Eastgate, Andrew Simmers; George Thornton, Fraser Renwick, Adam Nicol, Alex Craig, Callum Hunter-Hill (captain), Luke Crosbie, Matt Fagerson, Tom Dodd.

Replacements: Robbie Smith, Fergus Bradbury, Daniel Winning, Hamish Bain, Archie Erskine, Charlie Shiel, Josh Henderson, Lewis Berg.