Pro12 final: Munster 22-46 Scarlets

Guinness Pro12 final Munster (10) 22 Tries: Bleyendaal, Conway, Earls Con: Bleyendaal, Keatley Pen: Bleyendaal Scarlets (29) 46 Tries: L Williams, S Evans, G Davies, Beirne, Van der Merwe, J Davies Cons: Patchell 3, L Williams 2 Pens: Patchell 2

Scarlets won the Pro12 title for the first time since 2004 as they produced a brilliant display to defeat Munster in the Dublin decider.

The Welsh side surged clear with tries from Liam Williams, Steff Evans, Gareth Davies and Tadhg Beirne.

Tyler Bleyendaal touched down as Munster trailed 29-10 at the break.

DTH van der Merwe added another Scarlets try before consolation tries from Andrew Conway and Keith Earls while James Davies went over late on.

Munster were first on the scoreboard with a seventh minute penalty from Bleyendaal but the next 20 minutes belonged to the Scarlets.

The Welsh side produced a spell of superb passing and attacking prowess which saw them surge into a 29-3 lead.

Fitting finale for Williams

Liam Williams, in his final Scarlets game before moving to Saracens, caught a pinpoint cross-field kick from Rhys Patchell before diving in for the opening try.

Patchell missed the conversion but he added a penalty and then the extras after Steff Evans exchanged passes with Jonathan Davies before going in at the corner.

Gareth Davies spilled a pass four yards from the Munster line but he made amends minutes later when he sprinted in from a Scott Williams pass - the TMO adjudged the pass was not forward.

The fourth try came from Bernie, who twisted over and touched down from a scrum move before Patchell chalked up his third conversion.

Liam Williams scores the opening try on his final appearance for the Scarlets

Bleyendaal gave Munster hope on the stroke of half-time, running in close to the posts and scoring the conversion with the last kick of the first half.

Munster failed to build on that try on the restart as Patchell increased the gap with a penalty after 44 minutes.

Scarlets now displayed their defensive qualities as they repelled a series of Munster attacks to snuff out hopes of a comeback.

Munster misfiring

Their cause was helped by a poor Munster display, with the Irish side guilty of poor handling and indiscipline.

Replacement Van der Merwe burst through for a fifth Scarlets try, converted by Liam Williams, with 10 minutes left.

Conway darted over before Earls intercepted a pass to run in from his own half but it was all in vain.

Munster hoped for a win as a fitting tribute to their beloved coach Anthony Foley, who died suddenly in October, but they were outclassed on this occasion.

Scarlets had the final say as James Davies darted over for a try in the last minute to seal a memorable triumph for his team.

Munster: Zebo, Conway, Saili, R. Scannell, Earls, Bleyendaal, Murray, Kilcoyne, N. Scannell, J. Ryan, D. Ryan, B. Holland, P. O'Mahony, O'Donnell, Stander.

Replacements: Keatley for Zebo (61), Williams for Murray (72), Scott for Kilcoyne (68), Marshall for N. Scannell (55), Archer for J. Ryan (46), O'Donoghue for B. Holland (53), Deysel for O'Donnell (45). Not Used: Taute.

Scarlets: McNicholl, L. Williams, J. Davies, S. Williams, S. Evans, Patchell, G. Davies, R. Evans, Elias, Lee, Rawlins, Beirne, Shingler, J. Davies, Barclay.

Replacements: Van der Merwe for S. Evans (58), Parkes for Patchell (55), J. Evans for G. Davies (52), W. Jones for R. Evans (52), E. Phillips for Elias (72), Kruger for Lee (28), Bulbring for Rawlins (62), Boyde for Barclay (62).

Referee: Nigel Owens (WRU)

Assistant Referees: David Wilkinson (IRFU) & Ian Davies (WRU)

TMO: Neil Paterson (SRU)