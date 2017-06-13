British and Irish Lions 2017: Guide to players heading to New Zealand

Warren Gatland and captain Sam Warburton during the Lions' 41-man squad announcement

British and Irish Lions 2017 Date: 3 June-8 July Venue: New Zealand

Warren Gatland's squad for the British and Irish Lions Tour of New Zealand this summer.

Full-backs

Leigh Halfpenny (Wales)

Club: Toulon

Age: 28

Lions in 2013 and 2009

Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

Club: Glasgow Warriors

Age: 24

Lions in 2013

*will miss the remainder of the tour after sustaining a facial fracture in the match against Crusaders on 10 June

Liam Williams (Wales - also wing)

Club: Scarlets

Age: 26

Lions debutant

Wings

Elliot Daly (England - also centre, full-back)

Club: Wasps

Age: 24

Lions debutant

George North (Wales)

Club: Northampton

Age: 25

Lions in 2013

Jack Nowell (England)

Club: Exeter Chiefs

Age: 24

Lions debutant

Tommy Seymour (Scotland)

Club: Glasgow Warriors

Age: 28

Lions debutant

Anthony Watson (England - also full-back)

Club: Bath

Age: 23

Lions debutant

Centres

Jonathan Davies (Wales)

Club: Scarlets

Age: 29

Lions in 2013

Robbie Henshaw (Ireland)

Club: Leinster

Age: 23

Lions debutant

Jonathan Joseph (England)

Club: Bath

Age: 25

Lions debutant

Jared Payne (Ireland - also full-back)

Club: Ulster

Age: 31

Lions debutant

Ben Te'o (England)

Club: Worcester Warriors

Age: 30

Lions debutant

Fly-halves

Dan Biggar (Wales)

Club: Ospreys

Age: 27

Lions debutant

Owen Farrell (England - also centre)

Club: Saracens

Age: 25

Lions in 2013

Jonathan Sexton (Ireland)

Club: Leinster

Age: 31

Lions in 2013

Scrum-halves

Greig Laidlaw (Scotland)*

Club: Gloucester

Age: 31

Lions debutant

*replaced Ben Youngs who withdrew for family reasons

Conor Murray (Ireland)

Club: Munster

Age: 27

Lions in 2013

Rhys Webb (Wales)

Club: Ospreys

Age: 28

Lions debutant

Props

Dan Cole (England)

Club: Leicester Tigers

Age: 29

Lions in 2013

Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

Club: Leinster

Age: 24

Lions debutant

Joe Marler (England)

Club: Harlequins

Age: 26

Lions debutant

Jack McGrath (Ireland)

Club: Leinster

Age: 27

Lions debutant

Kyle Sinckler (England)

Club: Harlequins

Age: 24

Lions debutant

Mako Vunipola (England)

Club: Saracens

Age: 26

Lions in 2013

Hookers

Rory Best (Ireland)

Club: Ulster

Age: 34

Lions in 2013

Jamie George (England)

Club: Saracens

Age: 26

Lions debutant

Ken Owens (Wales)

Club: Scarlets

Age: 30

Lions debutant

Locks

Iain Henderson (Ireland)

Club: Ulster

Age: 25

Lions debutant

Maro Itoje (England - also back row)

Club: Saracens

Age: 22

Lions debutant

Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

Club: Ospreys

Age: 31

Lions in 2013 and 2009

George Kruis (England)

Club: Saracens

Age: 27

Lions debutant

Courtney Lawes (England)

Club: Northampton Saints

Age: 28

Lions debutant

Back row

Taulupe Faletau (Wales)

Club: Bath

Age: 26

Lions in 2013

Ross Moriarty (Wales)

Club: Gloucester

Age: 23

*will miss the remainder of the tour due to nerve damage, having not played since the opening game of the tour on 3 June

Sean O'Brien (Ireland)

Club: Leinster

Age: 30

Lions in 2013

Peter O'Mahony (first Test captain, Ireland)

Club: Munster

Age: 27

Lions debutant

CJ Stander (Ireland)

Club: Munster

Age: 27

Lions debutant

Justin Tipuric (Wales)

Club: Ospreys

Age: 27

Lions in 2013

Sam Warburton (tour captain, Wales)

Club: Cardiff Blues

Age: 28

Lions in 2013

Other additions

Allan Dell, Kristian Dacey, Tomas Francis, Cory Hill, Gareth Davies and Finn Russell were all called up to reinforce the midweek squad following the win over Maori All Blacks on 17 June.