Alexandru Tarus: Sale Sharks sign Romania prop on two-year contract

Sale have won six of their 19 Premiership games this season

Sale Sharks have signed Romania prop Alexandru Tarus on a two-year contract.

Tarus, 27, currently plays for French side Beziers in the country's second division and has 16 caps for Romania.

The front row forward, who played twice in the 2015 World Cup against Ireland and Canada, will join a Sale team that is 10th in the Premiership.

"Alexandru is a great signing for us. He can play on both sides of the scrum, although he is a specialist tighthead," director of Rugby Steve Diamond said.

Tarus is Sale's fourth new signing in the past two months after Glasgow Warriors forward Josh Strauss and Bristol duo Will Cliff and Marc Jones all agreed moves for next season.