Adam Hastings to join Glasgow Warriors on two-year deal this summer

Scotland Under-20 cap Adam Hastings is moving to Scotstoun with Glasgow

Bath fly-half Adam Hastings will join Pro12 Glasgow Warriors on a two-year deal this summer, subject to a medical.

Son of former Scotland captain Gavin, Hastings has been at the Recreation Ground since 2014, making 12 appearances for the Premiership side.

The 20-year-old has also represented Scotland at under-20 level.

"From a young age I wanted to play for Scotland and I believe playing in Scotland is the right decision for me at this stage of my career," he said.

"As a young 10 it's important to get game-time and hopefully I'll get that opportunity in Glasgow.

"I'm excited about working under [new Glasgow head coach] Dave Rennie as I've heard he is a world-class coach."

Gavin Hastings scored over 600 points for Scotland and twice toured with the British & Irish Lions

Centre Huw Jones, loose-head prop Oli Kebble and flanker Callum Gibbins will also join Warriors for next season while several of the current squad, including Scotland regulars Stuart Hogg and Tommy Seymour, have signed new contracts with the European Champions Cup quarter-finalists.

And Hastings' fellow Scotland Under-20 caps George Horne and Paddy Kelly have signed one-year professional contracts with the Scotstoun side.

"There are some quality players in Glasgow and I can't wait to get up there and start working with them," Hastings added on the Warriors' website.

"I like to run the ball, I'm quite an instinctive player and I like to have a crack. I like the way [Glasgow fly-half] Finn [Russell] plays and I can't wait to get up there and learn from him.

"Glasgow are flying at the moment, they've got a good thing going and seem to be a really tight-knit team.

"Qualifying for the quarter-finals in Europe was a big statement of where the club is going and I'm excited to be joining them next season."