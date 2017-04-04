BBC Sport - School Report: How women's rugby is proving a big hit
How women's rugby is proving a big hit
Ahead of the Women's Rugby World Cup coming to Ireland in August, students at Grosvenor Grammar School in County Down received a special visitor - the World Cup trophy!
School Reporters from Grosvenor took the opportunity to interview Ulster and Ireland player Nikki Caughey and Ulster Rugby representative Joy Sparkes about the increased interest and participation in women's rugby over recent years.
Nikki Caughey, who is a former pupil at Grosvenor, spoke of her excitement at the prospect of playing in a World Cup in front of a home crowd.
This report was produced as part of BBC News School Report.
