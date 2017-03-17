BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Will Carling selects combined England XV from 1992 & 2017 sides
1992 v 2017: Carling selects his combined XV
- From the section Rugby Union
England's last captain to win back-to-back Grand Slams, Will Carling, selects a XV from his team in 1992 and the England side that will attempt to match that feat against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.
WATCH MORE: Jones wary of 'big performance' from Ireland
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired