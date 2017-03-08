Women's Six Nations: Irish make three changes for Wales clash

Ireland have recalled wing Hannah Tyrrell to their line-up for the Cardiff encounter

Women's Six Nations: Wales v Ireland Date: Saturday, 11 March Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Kick-off: 11:30 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Ireland coach Tom Tierney has made three changes and one positional switch for the Women's Six Nations game against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Wingers Hannah Miller and Hannah Tyrrell come in along with centre Sene Naoupu, while Kim Flood moves from the wing to full-back.

Naoupu replaces Claire McLaughlin, who injured an ankle during training.

Ireland have won their opening three three games and trail leaders England on points difference.

Miller, Tyrrell and Naoupu were on Ireland 7s duty in Las Vegas when Tierney's side beat France in Dublin last month.

Tierney said: "The squad has been developing nicely over the course of the Championship, and while it was great to get the win against France in the last game, we haven't dwelled on that and have firmly turned our attention to the challenge the Welsh will give us.

Unbeaten teams England and Ireland are level on 14 points

"We are expecting Wales to be very much up for this game and there is set to be a big crowd in the Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday.

"With that in mind, it will be important that the players stay fully focused on their jobs and that we go out on Saturday ready to perform.

"We'd also encourage any Ireland fans that are in town for the men's game on Friday evening and are still in Cardiff on Saturday to come to the game and give the team their support."

Ireland: K Flood; H Tyrrell, J Murphy, S Naoupu, A Miller; N Stapleton, M Healy; L Peat, L Lyons, A Egan, S Spence, ML Reilly, C Griffin, C Molloy, P Fitzpatrick.

Replacements: C O'Connor, I Van Staden, R O'Reilly, C Cooney, N Fryday, L Muldoon, N Caughey, M Coyne.