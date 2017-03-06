Laurie Fisher: Gloucester head coach leaves Premiership club

Laurie Fisher won the European Challenge Cup with Gloucester in his first season.

Gloucester head coach Laurie Fisher has left the Premiership club, two days after the Australian said he needed to "make room for someone else".

After Saturday's loss to Harlequins Fisher, who was number two to director of rugby David Humphreys, appeared to suggest on Twitter he was leaving.

He met Gloucester officials on Monday and it was mutually agreed he would leave immediately.

"Gloucester would like to thank Laurie for his hard work," the club said.

"We would like to wish him well in his future endeavours."

Former Brumbies coach Fisher joined the Cherry and Whites in 2014.

Gloucester are ninth in the Premiership table, but have qualified for the European Challenge Cup quarter-finals this season after topping their group with five wins from six.