Phil Dowson: Worcester flanker has striking charge dismissed

Phil Dowson has made 14 Premiership appearances for Worcester this season

Worcester's Phil Dowson is free to play this weekend after a disciplinary charge against him was dismissed by a Rugby Football Union panel.

The flanker, 35, was cited for striking with his elbow following an incident involving Northampton's Ken Pisi in Saturday's 24-14 defeat by the Saints.

A three-man RFU panel decided to drop the charge at a hearing in Coventry on Wednesday after reviewing the incident.

As a result, Dowson is available to face Bristol at Sixways on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Warriors back-row forward Matt Cox has signed a new, undisclosed-length contract with the Premiership club.

Worcester academy product Cox, 28, left the club to join local rivals Gloucester in 2010 but returned to the Warriors in 2014.