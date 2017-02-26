Six Nations: Scotland's John Hardie ruled out of campaign with a knee injury

Hardie has endured an injury-hit Six Nations campaign and has now been ruled out

Scotland back-row John Hardie will miss the remainder of the Six Nations with a knee injury.

The 28-year-old Edinburgh player was forced off after 24 minutes in Saturday's 29-13 triumph over Wales at Murrayfield.

And the Scotland medical team have confirmed Hardie has damaged his medial collateral ligament (MCL) and is expected to be out for several weeks.

Tommy Seymour took a knock in the match but is "not considered a concern".

Hardie, who came on as a replacement and went off with a head knock after just four minutes during the defeat in France, joins a long list of Scotland injury victims.

Alasdair Dickinson, WP Nel, Sean Maitland, Duncan Taylor, captain Greig Laidlaw and Josh Strauss had already been ruled out of the championship.

Scotland started their campaign with a win over Ireland and are still in the title hunt after recovering from the defeat in Paris with the victory over Wales.

Vern Cotter's side face England at Twickenham in their next match on 11 March and finish at home to Italy.