Six Nations 2017: Scotland captain John Barclay - by his Welsh team-mates

Ken Owens (left) is John Barclay's (right) captain at Scarlets

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: BT Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 14:25 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Scotland captain John Barclay will be one of nine Scarlets players lining up at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Unsurprisingly, the other eight are all in the Wales squad who face the Scots in the third round of this year's Six Nations.

Barclay joined the west Wales region in 2013 from Glasgow and is one of the most respected players at Parc-y-Scarlets.

At least that is what four of his regional team-mates said when BBC Wales Sport asked them about the man leading the Scots in place of the injured Greig Laidlaw.

Here is what they make of the man attempting to lead his side to a first win over Wales in 10 years.

Ken Owens - Barclay's regional captain

"He has great leadership qualities, he's stepped in as captain with the Scarlets and it's no surprise to me he's stepping up and captaining his country.

"He shouts enough at me when he's on the field anyway - he tells me what to do normally. I'm sure it'll be a little added motivation to be leading his country as well.

"John came down from Glasgow with a lot more experience of leading the team than I had.

"I remember when I first played against him as an 18-19-year-old he was captain of Scotland Under-19 a year young. He's a born leader really; he speaks very well and he leads from the front."

Jake Ball (left) packs down with John Barclay at the Scarlets

Second row Jake Ball

"John's a smart rugby player. He's very experienced but just in terms of running lines on the field - areas like that. A lot of the time he's one step ahead, as a lot of great sevens are, and he's a nice guy as well.

"I'm glad for him that he's captain. The guy's played a hell of a lot of rugby and his experience is massive."

Centre Jonathan Davies

"Playing alongside John you see how much experience he has. He's a senior player with us at the Scarlets.

"I've only just seen the news so I haven't had a chance to get in touch with him, but I may send him a good luck message.

"He's a good guy, a good friend and I'm looking forward to go up against him."

Centre Scott Williams

"He's one of the best players we have down at the Scarlets. He'll be handful again at the breakdown.

"It's as if he's two steps ahead of the game really. He's clever, a very good rugby mind on him and understands the game very well.

"He picks and chooses his breakdowns to compete on the ball and he's very good in attack and got good hands. He's been one of the best players with us for the past few years."