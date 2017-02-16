Tom Lindsay: Saracens bring in Gloucester hooker after Scott Spurling injury

Tom Lindsay
Tom Lindsay had a spell at Championship side London Scottish earlier this season

Saracens have signed hooker Tom Lindsay from fellow Premiership side Gloucester on a short-term deal.

Lindsay, 29, will provide cover in the absence of Scott Spurling, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Linsday has previously played for Wasps and London Scottish, and has also featured for England Saxons.

"Tom will provide quality back-up to Schalk Brits and Jared Saunders," Sarries boss Mark McCall said.

