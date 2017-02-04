BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Ireland coach Joe Schmidt left to rue missed chances
Ireland coach Schmidt laments missed opportunities
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ireland coach Joe Schmidt bemoans some missed second-half try-scoring opportunities as his side lose 27-22 to Scotland in their opening Six Nations game at Murrayfield.
The visitors trailed 21-8 at the interval but clawed their way back to lead by a point, before two late Greig Laidlaw penalties secured victory for Vern Cotter's Scots.
Ireland travel to face Italy in their second match of the competition in Rome next Saturday.
