WRU National League, Plate and Bowl results

14 January, 2017

Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership

Also see details from the British & Irish Cup

Also see details from the Foster's Challenge Cup

Also see details for the Swalec Cup, Plate & Bowl

Swalec Championship

View full Swalec Championship details

British & Irish Cup

View full details

Division 1 East

View full Division 1 East details

Division 1 East Central

View full Division 1 East Central details

Division 1 North

View full Division 1 North details

Division 1 West

View full Division 1 West details

Division 1 West Central

View full Division 1 West Central details

Plate Round 4

Aberavon Quins 10 - 23 Penallta

Abercarn 22 - 6 Croesyceiliog

Llanishen 26 - 29 Pwllheli

Mold 17 - 20 Rumney

Nant Conwy 17 - 12 Rhydyfelin

Nelson 24 - 14 Trebanos

St Peters 33 - 7 Gowerton

Ystalyfera 12 - 5 Dowlais

Bowl Round 5

Amman United 18 - 7 Monmouth

Burry Port 47 - 0 Wrexham

Caerphilly 51 - 3 Wattstown

Cambrian Welfare 15 - 18 Cilfynydd

Cardigan 23 - 7 Denbigh

Nantyffyllon 12 - 17 Milford Haven

Treherbert 3 - 10 Taffs Well

Trimsaran 21 - 39 Swansea Uplands

Two East Central

Pontyclun 21 - 17 Barry

Two West Central

Brynamman 20 - 13 Penlan

Two West

Camarthen Ath 13 - 21 Pontarddulais

Two North East

Flint 10 - 21 Llanidloes

Llangollen 21 - 31 Machynlleth

Rhosllanerchrugog 10 - 55 Newtown

Two North West

Bangor P - P Holyhead

Dolgellau 104 - 3 Benllech

Harlech 17 - 7 Rhyl & District

Three East A

Llanhilleth P - P Newport HSOB

New Tredegar 12 - 34 Blackwood Stars

Oakdale 10 - 6 Fleur de Lys

RTB Ebbw Vale 16 - 20 Hartridge

Three East Central A

Fairwater 17 - 20 Llandaff

Gwernyfed 12 - 39 Treharris

Pentyrch 9 - 33 Abercwmboi

Three West Central A

Birchgrove 21 - 15 Pontycymmer

Bryncoch 7 - 38 Taibach

Glais 20 - 21 Pyle

Three West A

Laugharne 25 - 32 Pembroke

Neyland 68 - 7 Pembroke Dock Quins

St Davids 5 - 72 St Clears

Tregaron 27 - 0 Llangwm

Three East B

Beaufort P - P Brynithel

Hafodyrynys P - P Blaina

Rhymney 0 - 43 Machen

Rogerstone 41 - 14 Crumlin

Tredegar Ironsides P - P St Julians HSOB

Three East Central B

Caerau Ely 30 - 10 St Albans

Canton 8 - 31 Llantwit Major

Cowbridge 18 - 26 Penygraig

Cefn Coed 20 - 3 Old Penarthians

Tylorstown 14 - 7 Cardiff Saracens

Three West Central B

Baglan 30 - 8 Glyncorrwg

Bridgend Sports 13 - 7 Banwen

Porthcawl 12 - 0 Bryncethin

Vardre 9 - 7 Tonmawr

Three West B

Llangadog 5 - 26 Nantgaredig

New Dock Stars 12 - 24 Lampeter Town

Penybanc 41 - 12 Llandeilo

Three East C

New Panteg 51 - 10 West Mon

Newport Saracens 12 - 3 Forgeside

Trefil P - P Malpas

Trinant 12 - 28 Markham

Whiteheads 49 - 12 Pontllanfraith

Three East Central C

Cathays 38 - 29 Hirwaun

CIACS 0 - 42 Whitchurch

Ferndale P - P Tongwynlais

Llandrindod Wells 12 - 15 Sully View

Three West Central C

Brackla 0 - 34 Pontrhydyfen

Cwmtwrch 12 - 36 Ogmore Vale

Fall Bay 10 - 41 Cefn Cribbwr

Pontardawe 20 - 3 Rhigos

South Gower 14 - 18 Alltwen

Three West C

Cefneithin 3 - 26 Llandybie

Pantyffynon 10 - 14 Furnace Utd

Three East D

Bettws 6 - 57 Tredegar

Crickhowell 45 - 3 Hollybush

Girling 42 - 5 Rhayader

Tref y Clawdd 7 - 5 Abersychan Alex

