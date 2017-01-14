WRU National League, Plate and Bowl results
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
14 January, 2017
Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership
Also see details from the British & Irish Cup
Also see details from the Foster's Challenge Cup
Also see details for the Swalec Cup, Plate & Bowl
Swalec Championship
View full Swalec Championship details
British & Irish Cup
Division 1 East
View full Division 1 East details
Division 1 East Central
View full Division 1 East Central details
Division 1 North
View full Division 1 North details
Division 1 West
View full Division 1 West details
Division 1 West Central
View full Division 1 West Central details
Plate Round 4
Aberavon Quins 10 - 23 Penallta
Abercarn 22 - 6 Croesyceiliog
Llanishen 26 - 29 Pwllheli
Mold 17 - 20 Rumney
Nant Conwy 17 - 12 Rhydyfelin
Nelson 24 - 14 Trebanos
St Peters 33 - 7 Gowerton
Ystalyfera 12 - 5 Dowlais
Bowl Round 5
Amman United 18 - 7 Monmouth
Burry Port 47 - 0 Wrexham
Caerphilly 51 - 3 Wattstown
Cambrian Welfare 15 - 18 Cilfynydd
Cardigan 23 - 7 Denbigh
Nantyffyllon 12 - 17 Milford Haven
Treherbert 3 - 10 Taffs Well
Trimsaran 21 - 39 Swansea Uplands
Two East Central
Pontyclun 21 - 17 Barry
Two West Central
Brynamman 20 - 13 Penlan
Two West
Camarthen Ath 13 - 21 Pontarddulais
Two North East
Flint 10 - 21 Llanidloes
Llangollen 21 - 31 Machynlleth
Rhosllanerchrugog 10 - 55 Newtown
Two North West
Bangor P - P Holyhead
Dolgellau 104 - 3 Benllech
Harlech 17 - 7 Rhyl & District
Three East A
Llanhilleth P - P Newport HSOB
New Tredegar 12 - 34 Blackwood Stars
Oakdale 10 - 6 Fleur de Lys
RTB Ebbw Vale 16 - 20 Hartridge
Three East Central A
Fairwater 17 - 20 Llandaff
Gwernyfed 12 - 39 Treharris
Pentyrch 9 - 33 Abercwmboi
Three West Central A
Birchgrove 21 - 15 Pontycymmer
Bryncoch 7 - 38 Taibach
Glais 20 - 21 Pyle
Three West A
Laugharne 25 - 32 Pembroke
Neyland 68 - 7 Pembroke Dock Quins
St Davids 5 - 72 St Clears
Tregaron 27 - 0 Llangwm
Three East B
Beaufort P - P Brynithel
Hafodyrynys P - P Blaina
Rhymney 0 - 43 Machen
Rogerstone 41 - 14 Crumlin
Tredegar Ironsides P - P St Julians HSOB
Three East Central B
Caerau Ely 30 - 10 St Albans
Canton 8 - 31 Llantwit Major
Cowbridge 18 - 26 Penygraig
Cefn Coed 20 - 3 Old Penarthians
Tylorstown 14 - 7 Cardiff Saracens
Three West Central B
Baglan 30 - 8 Glyncorrwg
Bridgend Sports 13 - 7 Banwen
Porthcawl 12 - 0 Bryncethin
Vardre 9 - 7 Tonmawr
Three West B
Llangadog 5 - 26 Nantgaredig
New Dock Stars 12 - 24 Lampeter Town
Penybanc 41 - 12 Llandeilo
Three East C
New Panteg 51 - 10 West Mon
Newport Saracens 12 - 3 Forgeside
Trefil P - P Malpas
Trinant 12 - 28 Markham
Whiteheads 49 - 12 Pontllanfraith
Three East Central C
Cathays 38 - 29 Hirwaun
CIACS 0 - 42 Whitchurch
Ferndale P - P Tongwynlais
Llandrindod Wells 12 - 15 Sully View
Three West Central C
Brackla 0 - 34 Pontrhydyfen
Cwmtwrch 12 - 36 Ogmore Vale
Fall Bay 10 - 41 Cefn Cribbwr
Pontardawe 20 - 3 Rhigos
South Gower 14 - 18 Alltwen
Three West C
Cefneithin 3 - 26 Llandybie
Pantyffynon 10 - 14 Furnace Utd
Three East D
Bettws 6 - 57 Tredegar
Crickhowell 45 - 3 Hollybush
Girling 42 - 5 Rhayader
Tref y Clawdd 7 - 5 Abersychan Alex