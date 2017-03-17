Six Nations 2017: BBC coverage guide for TV, radio and BBC Sport website

Media playback is not supported on this device 2017 Six Nations: BBC's Six Nations trail

The 2017 Six Nations takes place from 4 February to 18 March, with BBC Sport covering every match live as England look to retain the men's 2016 crown.

And there will be unprecedented covering of the women's Six Nations in a pivotal year, which culminates in the Rugby World Cup.

Television coverage for the men's Six Nations will be on on BBC One, Connected TV, BBC Red Button and online, with BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio 5 live sports extra providing commentary on matches.

All live programmes are available via the BBC Sport website and app, while there will be in-play highlights of BBC games and match highlights of every match shortly after the final whistle.

In addition, you can watch selected Women's Six Nations matches live on Connected TV and online, highlights on BBC Two and online and you can also listen to live commentary of selected matches on either BBC Radio 5 live or sports extra.

BBC Radio 5 live will also look ahead to the weekend's action in 'Matt Dawson's Rugby Show' and former England winger Ugo Monye will host a weekly podcast available to download every Monday.

John Inverdale and the Scrum V team will round off the weekend's action with analysis shows on BBC Two.

Schedule

All times are GMT. Fixtures and event start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. Coverage on BBC Red Button can be subject to late schedule changes.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.

All Ireland games will be live on BBC Radio Ulster, all Scotland games will be live on BBC Radio Scotland, and all Wales games are live on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.